After 308 years, Islamnagar in Bhopal will now be called as Jagdishpur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Feb 02: The Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday has changed the name of historical city Islamnagar Village located in Bhopal to Jagdishpur with immediate effect.

"In pursuance of no objection conveyed by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs....., the State Government hereby, change the name of village of Islam Nagar District Bhopal as Jagdishpur with immediate effect,'' read the Gazette notification.

It must be noted that although the notification was issued by the Central government around six months ago. But the renaming of the Islamnagar to Jagdishpur was still due.

Symbolic changes like renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path show country shedding colonial past: RSS leader

Islamnagar is a historical destination made famous due to its rich legacy of being the capital city of the princely state of Bhopal for a short duration. It lies in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh, on the Bhopal-Berasia road, at a distance of 12 km from the state main city. Islamnagar is known for the ruined palaces that stand witness of its glorious days.

The original name for the village of Islamnagar was Jagadishpur, a place where the Rajputs ruled. The Afghan commander Dost Mohammad Khan came along in the 18th century and took the city into his custody. He christened it as Islamnagar or the 'city of Islam'.

Dost Mohammad established the princely state of Bhopal and declared Islamnagar as his capital city. However, this rule was short-lived as in the year 1723 Nizam-ul-Mulk took the Islamnagar Fort under his control. Finally, it came under the rule of the Scindias from 1806 to 1817. Presently it is under the control of Bhopal. The palaces of the land are surrounded by splendid gardens.