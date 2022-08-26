YouTube
    Bhopal: Girl raped by friend she met on social media

    Bhopal, Aug 26: A 23 year old girl was allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage by a friend she had met on the social media.

    The investigating officer SI Kalpana Gurjar said that the survivor came in contact with the accused Arslan through the social media. On the pretext of marriage he raped her for six months.

    Fed up with the torture, the girl lodged a police complaint. The police at the Shahjahanabad station registered a case under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and began investigations into the matter.

    Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
    X