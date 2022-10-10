Filmfare Awards: Appu honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' (posthumous); Kannada winners' list
Bengaluru, Oct 10: Late Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' (posthumous) at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.
The actor, who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest, started his acting career as a child artiste and won his first Filmfare Best Child Actor for 'Bettada Hoovu' in 1985. In fact, he bagged 11 Filmfare Awards (Lifetime Achievement Award being 12th) in his successful career.
The actor, who was fondly called as Appu, had won five National Awards and four State Film Awards.
Coming back to Filmfare Awards 2022, this year all the awards have gone to films without A-list actors in Sandalwood. Dhananjaya and Yagna Shetty were honoured with Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male and Female) while 'Act 1978' won Best Film Award.
Check full winners' list:
Best Film - Act 1978
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Yagna Shetty for Act 1978
Best Director - Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - B Suresha for Act 1978
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actor (Critics) - Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail
Best Actress (Critics) - Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal
Best Debut Female - Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake
Best Music Album - Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal
Best Playback Singer - Male - "Maley Maley Maleye" from Ninna Sanihake
Best Playback Singer - Female - Anuradha Bhat for "Dheera Sammohagaara" from Bicchugatti
Best Lyrics - JayanthKaikini for "Teladu Mugile"
Best Choreography - Jani Master for "Feel The Power" from Yuvarathnaa
Best Cinematography - Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha
Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous)