Filmfare Awards: Appu honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' (posthumous); Kannada winners' list

Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 10: Late Sandalwood's Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' (posthumous) at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 which was held at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday evening.

The actor, who died last year after suffering a cardiac arrest, started his acting career as a child artiste and won his first Filmfare Best Child Actor for 'Bettada Hoovu' in 1985. In fact, he bagged 11 Filmfare Awards (Lifetime Achievement Award being 12th) in his successful career.

The actor, who was fondly called as Appu, had won five National Awards and four State Film Awards.

Coming back to Filmfare Awards 2022, this year all the awards have gone to films without A-list actors in Sandalwood. Dhananjaya and Yagna Shetty were honoured with Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male and Female) while 'Act 1978' won Best Film Award.

Check full winners' list:

Best Film - Act 1978

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Dhananjaya for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Yagna Shetty for Act 1978

Best Director - Raj B Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male - B Suresha for Act 1978

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female - Umashree for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actor (Critics) - Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail

Best Actress (Critics) - Amrutha Iyengar and Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail and Badava Rascal

Best Debut Female - Dhanya Ramkumar for Ninna Sanihake

Best Music Album - Vasuki Vaibhav for Badava Rascal

Best Playback Singer - Male - "Maley Maley Maleye" from Ninna Sanihake

Best Playback Singer - Female - Anuradha Bhat for "Dheera Sammohagaara" from Bicchugatti

Best Lyrics - JayanthKaikini for "Teladu Mugile"

Best Choreography - Jani Master for "Feel The Power" from Yuvarathnaa

Best Cinematography - Shreesha Kuduvalli for Rathnan Prapancha

Lifetime Achievement Award: Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous)

Story first published: Monday, October 10, 2022, 6:57 [IST]