BEL jobs: BEL announces 7 Deputy Engineer vacancies; How to apply for these BE/BTech jobs

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 09: BEL recruitment is underway and the Bharat Electronics Ltd or BEL job openings for engineers have been announced. BEL has announced 7 deputy engineer vacancies on it official website.

Last date to apply for BEL Deputy Engineer jobs is July 26, 2019. The recruitment process involves written exam and interview.

BEL recruitment 2019: Deputy Engineer jobs details-

BEL official notification states that there are a total of 7 Deputy engineer openings, out of which one opening is for Deputy Engineer (Quality), 1 vacancy for Deputy Engineer (Production), 3 job openings for Deputy Engineer (Product Support) and 2 vacancies for Senior Engineer (Testing). Selection will be through a Written Test, followed by an Interview for only those candidates who qualify in the written test. For deyails of educational qualification required and skill set needed, please go through official notification which can be downloaded below.

BEL Deputy Engineer jobs official notification: Click Here

BEL Deputy Engineer jobs application form download: Click Here

How to apply for BEL Deputy Engineer job openings:

Please visit http://www.bel-india.in/

Go to Careers tab, and in the drop down menu, click on "Recruitment-Advertisements".

Here, there is an option called "BEL-THALES Systems Limited........requires experienced & competent Electronics & Mechanical Engineers for a period of 5 Years on fixed term basis."

In the same row, there are links to download official notification as well as application form.

Click on application form and download it. Take printout.

Click Here to directly download the form in pdf format.

Fill up this form, affix photo.

Get photocopies of SSLC/Matriculation Certificate, Semester wise marks cards of BE / B Tech, Experience Certificates/ appointment letter from previous/current employers (if applicable), Caste / Disability certificate (if applicable), and No Objection Certificate (if applicable)..

Enclose all these documents in an envelope and seal it. Superscribe the post applied for on the envelope.

Send it by post - speed post/registered post/courier to below mentioned address:

HEAD-HR,

BEL-THALES Systems Limited,

CNP Area, BEL Industrial Estate,

Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru - 560013

Please ensure that it reaches BEL before last date i.e. July 26.