  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank jobs: Canara Bank announces vacancies for Advisor Treasury posts; How to apply?

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 24: New bank jobs are up for grabs and the Canara Bank has released an official notification for the recruitment of Advisor-Treasury posts on bank's official website. The last date to apply for Canara Bank job opening for Advisor-Treasury post is June 10, 2019.

    Canara Bank Advisor-Treasury post eligibility and job location:

    The job location would be Canara Bank head office in Bengaluru or Integrated Treasury Wing, Mumbai, depending upon the requirement of the Bank. This opening is not for freshers and requires minimum of 15 years experience in Treasury. Selection would be on the basis of Short-listing and Interview.

    Bank jobs: Canara Bank announces vacancies for Advisor Treasury posts; How to apply?

    Number of vacancies in Canara Bank recruitment for Advisor-Treasury post: One

    Canara Bank recruitment for Advisor-Treasury post official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for Canara Bank job openings: Advisor-Treasury post

    • Visit www.canarabank.com
    • Go to careers and click on "ENGAGEMENT OF ADVISOR-TREASURY ON CONTRACT BASIS".
    • Then, click on download application form and pdf of form will open.
    • Take printout.
    • Fill the required details in the Application Form.
    • Affix recent Passport size colour photograph on the application
    • Enclose self attested photocopies of documents to the application.

    Send the form by registered post to the following address

    The Manager,

    Canara Bank

    Recruitment Cell, H R Wing

    Head Office, 112, J C Road

    Bengaluru 560 002

    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    canara bank jobs

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+0354354
    CONG+09090
    OTH19798
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33235
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1894112
    BJP41923
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue