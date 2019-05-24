Bank jobs: Canara Bank announces vacancies for Advisor Treasury posts; How to apply?

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, May 24: New bank jobs are up for grabs and the Canara Bank has released an official notification for the recruitment of Advisor-Treasury posts on bank's official website. The last date to apply for Canara Bank job opening for Advisor-Treasury post is June 10, 2019.

Canara Bank Advisor-Treasury post eligibility and job location:

The job location would be Canara Bank head office in Bengaluru or Integrated Treasury Wing, Mumbai, depending upon the requirement of the Bank. This opening is not for freshers and requires minimum of 15 years experience in Treasury. Selection would be on the basis of Short-listing and Interview.

Number of vacancies in Canara Bank recruitment for Advisor-Treasury post: One

Canara Bank recruitment for Advisor-Treasury post official notification: Click Here

How to apply for Canara Bank job openings: Advisor-Treasury post

Visit www.canarabank.com

Go to careers and click on "ENGAGEMENT OF ADVISOR-TREASURY ON CONTRACT BASIS".

Then, click on download application form and pdf of form will open.

Take printout.

Fill the required details in the Application Form.

Affix recent Passport size colour photograph on the application

Enclose self attested photocopies of documents to the application.

Send the form by registered post to the following address

The Manager,

Canara Bank

Recruitment Cell, H R Wing

Head Office, 112, J C Road

Bengaluru 560 002