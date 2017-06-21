GJM Protest: St. Joseph's Boarding School to move to Siliguri

The 128-year-old St. Joseph's School is likely to shift to Siliguri from Darjeeling by Friday amid GJM called indefinite bandh for Gorkhaland state.

As the indefinite strike continues the boarding school has forced 528 students to stay on the campus. However, day scholars unable to attend school.

Students of St Josaph North Point school are busy their their examination during GJM called indefinite Bandh at Singhmari in Darjeeling on Tuesday. PTI Photo

'We are safe inside. We used to have one exam a day, after the strike, we are forced to take 2 exams a day, said Utsav Thapa, student.

Principal of the school, Fr. Shajumon CK, said keeping the students inside campus means we have to keep them occupied. Planning to evacuate school to Siliguri by Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters have put up posters demanding Gorkhaland.

