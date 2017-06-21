GJM Protest: St. Joseph's Boarding School to move to Siliguri

The 128-year-old St. Joseph's School is likely to shift to Siliguri from Darjeeling by Friday amid GJM called indefinite bandh for Gorkhaland state.

As the indefinite strike continues the boarding school has forced 528 students to stay on the campus. However, day scholars unable to attend school.

'We are safe inside. We used to have one exam a day, after the strike, we are forced to take 2 exams a day, said Utsav Thapa, student.

Principal of the school, Fr. Shajumon CK, said keeping the students inside campus means we have to keep them occupied. Planning to evacuate school to Siliguri by Friday, he added.

Strike in Darjeeling forces 528 boarding students of 128-year-old St. Joseph's School to stay on campus,day scholars unable to attend school pic.twitter.com/vAHv7XKOiF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters have put up posters demanding Gorkhaland.

West Bengal: Posters demanding #Gorkhaland put up by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters in #Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/KdJUsCLtQY — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

OneIndia News