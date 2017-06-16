To end Gorkha, Centre calls for tripartite talks

The Centre has called for tripartite talks with West Bengal and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on June 19. The talks are aimed at ending the violence that hit the hill district of Darjeeling.

The GJM has however set a pre-condition for the talks and informed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh that the demand for a separate state for Gorkhas must be addressed.

The GJM also has asked the centre to foil the West Bengal government's attempt to make Bengali mandatory in schools. The West Bengal government has requested the Centre to postpone the talks.

We have apprised the Home Minister of the prevailing situation in Darjeeling and the Mamata Banerjee government's attempts to impose Bengali in the district-based schools.

We have urged him for immediate central intervention to bring back peace there," Roshan Giri, GJM general secretary said after the meeting with Rajnath Singh.

Giri said the GJM would not participate in the June 19 tripartite meeting to discuss issues related to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and would talk only about a separate State.

