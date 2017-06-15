GJM protest intensify in Darjeeling; police station, media van set on fire

A police station and a media vehicle were set on fire by alleged supporters of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha party after GJM chief Bimal Gurung's house was raided by police on Thursday morning.

#Darjeeling: A media vehicle set on fire by alleged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, stones pelted on security forces. #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/OsdcyBglXI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

Police has sealed the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha's Patlabash office in which huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered. However, whereabouts of GJM chief Bimal Gurung is not yet known.

Amid the escalating tension in Darjeeling, the GJM called for an indefinite shutdown in protest against the police raid. According to reports, women members of GJM are raising slogans against police action and a few incidents of stones pelting have been reported.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha workers protest against police raid at their office in Darjeeling #DarjeelingUnrest #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/VRluWNo4K7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

"The present situation in the hills is created by the state government. They want to suppress us using huge police force", GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told PTI.

The GJM's call for Gorkhaland has gained momentum after six other hill parties extended their support to and unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding a separate state.

