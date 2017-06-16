GJM protest: GJM supporters torch health centre, hydel project

The GJM protest in hill city Darjeeling continued throughout Thursday night with suspected Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters torched a hydel project and health centre.

A primary health center run by the state government-owned Ramam hydel project at Lodham, was set on fire by the miscreants. An electricity supply office at the same spot was also set ablaze. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

As the tension is escalating, the Centre has dispatched 400 additional paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling. Around 1,400 security personnel are reported to be assisting the local administration in restoring peace.

Throughout Thursday, agitators vandalized and set ablaze a police and media van as violence gripped the hill city.

It may be recalled that a resolution was passed for a separate state of Gorkhaland at a meet by four political parties of the hills, including the BJP and an apolitical body.

