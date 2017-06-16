Police raid at office unlawful, dangerous for democracy: GJM chief Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Friday broke silence on the police raid at the party office in which huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered.

Gurung, who was untraceable till yesterday, told ANI that raid at his house and the party office was unlawful. He termed the raid as 'dangerous for democracy'. He said, 'Admin unlawfully attacked my house, our party office on the instruction of Mamata Banerjee. Such attack dangerous for democracy.'

He further said, Our party members and opposition parties will reply of that atrocity.'

Admin unlawfully attacked my house, our party office in instruction of Mamata Banerjee. Such attack dangerous for democracy: B Gurung, GJM pic.twitter.com/5QkG4ORY6H — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

Police raided Gurung's house and office amid heavy deployment of security forces ahead of a protest rally planned by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters on Thursday. Subsequently, alleged supporters of Gorkha Janamukti Morcha set a police station and a media vehicle on fire after Gurung's house was raided.

It may be recalled that, at the beginning of the protest for separate Gorkhaland, Gurung had projected himself as the "chief minister of the hills" and challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the agitation.

OneIndia News