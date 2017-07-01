Hill hospitals face indefinite bandh blues

Darjeeling, June 30, 2017: Caught in the crossfire between the pro-Gorkhaland agitators and the district administration, it is a catch 22 situation for the Government Hospitals including the hospital staff in the Darjeeling Hills of North Bengal.

The region is in the grip of an unrest with an indefinite bandh clamped by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha since June 15.

"Everyone is bothered about the residents and the tourists. There is hardly anyone sympathetic to our problem, our working conditions and how we are surviving in such abnormal conditions" stated Dr. Saikat Pradhan, Superintendent, Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

The Doctor hails from Burdwan district in the plains and stays in Darjeeling with his family. "Ours is an emergency service and the stress level is very high. Now the biggest problem is how to divide time between running the hospital and looking for food and other essential supplies my family needs?" questioned the Doctor.

With the indefinite bandh, most of the Hill residents go around town looking for vegetables and other food items. "I don't have the time to scout around town hunting for vegetables and ration. Most of my time is spent in the Hospital. Owing to this there is hardly any food stock left at home. There is no special provision for us whereby food and ration is made available for us" lamented Dr. Pradhan.

Not only the scarcity of food, there are other problems that the outstation Doctors posted in Darjeeling are having to face. "Schools are all closed. The education of our children is being hampered. It is midsession now. We can't even withdraw our children from the Hill schools and admit them in the plains. Schools in the plains will not admit our children in the middle of the session" stated Doctor Pradhan.

There are around 40 medical officers posted in the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. "All our leaves are cancelled and we have been ordered not to leave post without informing the District Administration till July 5. This is the time for admission in Colleges. Many of the doctors whose children have passed the 12 standard board examinations can't even leave Darjeeling to get their children admitted in colleges" stated Dr. Pradhan.

Not only family woes, the bandh has created a lot of problems for the Hospital too. "All our staff have to report for duty as per schedule. However with banks closed we do not know how the salary cheques will be encashed. How will our staff manage without salaries?" questioned the Super.

The Darjeeling Sadar Hospital has a staff strength of around 450 including 40 doctors, 155 nurses, 150 Group D staff and others. "The future looks so uncertain. The bandh has already upset our monthly household budget. We are buying foodstuff and other commodities paying a premium. On top of that if we don't get salaries things will really become very difficult for us" stated a nurse requesting anonymity.

"Owing to the closure of the banks we have not been able to procure certain life saving medications like "Hepatin" (used to treat myocardial infarction) which are not part of the Government supply and which we have to outsource" stated Dr SK Saraswal, Medical Officer.

The 343 bedded hospital which is usually packed to capacity has around 142 patients now. "There is more than 50% drop in occupancy" claimed Dr. Pradhan. Providing food to the patients admitted in the hospital is becoming a problem with the indefinite bandh.

"There are 4 types of prescribed diets for the patients. The food stocks and rations are steadily depleting owing to the bandh. If the bandh goes on and on then even the blood bank will be drained out. At present we have stock of blood. But for how long?" wondered the Hospital Super.

OneIndia News