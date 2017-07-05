TMC office, bus ticket counter set on fire in Kalimpong, West Bengal

Violence erupted as Trinamool Congress Party office and a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) ticket counter were set on fire by suspected GJM supporters on Wednesday in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

The situation in Darjeeling remained tensed as the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland entered its 21st day today. The Darjeeling district administration has extended the ban on Internet in the hills through July 14 and served showcase notices on two service providers for allegedly flouting the communication embargo.

#Darjeeling: TMC office and a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) ticket counter set on fire in Kalimpong. pic.twitter.com/BWwh8SWMZm — ANI (@ANI_news) July 5, 2017

So far, PWD office, hydel project and health center run by the state government-owned Ramam hydel project at Lodham, have been set ablaze by the suspected Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha supporters.

Except pharmacies all the other shops, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.

The hills have been on the boil since June 8 following the agitation spearheaded by the GJM demanding Gorkhaland. The agitation has also led to widespread violence, claiming two lives.

OneIndia News