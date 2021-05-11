What is ivermectin drug? All you need to know about this cheap antiparasitic 'wonder drug'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 11: Ivermectin is a medication used to treat many types of parasite infestations. In humans, this includes head lice, scabies, river blindness (onchocerciasis), strongyloidiasis, trichuriasis, ascariasis, and lymphatic filariasis.

In veterinary medicine, it is used to prevent and treat heartworm and acariasis, among other indications. It can be taken by mouth or applied to the skin for external infestations.

What is ivermectin?

Ivermectin is a prescription drug. Ivermectin oral tablet is available as the brand-name drug Stromectol. It's also available as a generic drug. Generic drugs usually cost less than the brand-name version. In some cases, they may not be available in every strength or form as the brand-name drug.

How it works

Ivermectin belongs to a class of drugs called anti-parasitic drugs. A class of drugs is a group of medications that work in a similar way. These drugs are often used to treat similar conditions.

Ivermectin oral tablet works by binding to parts inside the parasite. It eventually paralyzes and kills off the parasite, or it stops adult parasites from making larvae for a while. This treats your infection.

How to use Ivermectin

Take this medication by mouth with a full glass of water (8 ounces or 240 milliliters) on an empty stomach at least 1 hour before a meal. Ivermectin is usually taken as a single dose or series of doses, or as directed by your doctor.

Dosage is based on your weight, medical condition, and response to treatment.

Ivermectin side effects

tiredness

loss of energy

stomach pain

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

dizziness

sleepiness or drowsiness

itchiness

Ivermectin Monitoring, Adverse Effects, and Drug-Drug Interactions

Ivermectin is generally well tolerated. Adverse effects may include dizziness, pruritis, nausea, or diarrhea.

Neurological adverse effects have been reported with the use of ivermectin for the treatment of onchocerciasis and other parasitic diseases, but it is not clear whether these adverse effects were caused by ivermectin or the underlying conditions.

29 Ivermectin is a minor cytochrome P 3A4 substrate and a p-glycoprotein substrate.

Ivermectin is generally given on an empty stomach with water; however, administering ivermectin with food increases its bioavailability.

The FDA issued a warning in April 2020 that ivermectin intended for use in animals should not be used to treat COVID-19 in humans.

Clinical Trials

Several clinical trials that are evaluating the use of ivermectin for the treatment of COVID-19 are currently underway or in development.