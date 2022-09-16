YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Visakhapatnam Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mukesh Ambani offers Rs 1.5 cr to hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tirupati, Sep 16: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, a temple official said.

    Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials arrived in the hills in the wee hours of Friday, the official told PTI.

    Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala
    Mukesh Ambani on Friday made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala

    After worship, Ambani handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, the official said.

    SC seeks reply of TTD on plea alleging observance of 'irregular’ rituals in Lord Balaji templeSC seeks reply of TTD on plea alleging observance of 'irregular’ rituals in Lord Balaji temple

    After a brief stay at a guest house on the hills, Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others took part in an hour-long sacred ritual of Abhishekam (holy bath) conducted at the crack of dawn to Lord Venkateswara in the inner sanctum by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the TTD official said. Before leaving the hills, Ambani fed the elephants at the temple, the official added.

    Comments

    More visakhapatnam News  

    Read more about:

    mukesh ambani offering tirumala ttd

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X