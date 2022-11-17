Man attacks TDP leader at his Kakinada residence

Coastal Andhra to get heavy rainfall in next 2-3 days: IMD

Visakhapatnam

oi-Nitesh Jha

Vijayawada, Nov 16: A man, disguised as a priest, attacked Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Polnati Seshagiri Rao with a sharp weapon at his residence in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district at 6.30 am on Thursday morning.

Following the incident, the TDP leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment..

Andhra Pradesh | TDP leader Polnati Seshagiri Rao admitted to a hospital after allegedly being attacked in Kakinada. Details awaited.



(Source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/SeY85Uos8h — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

According to an India Today report, the incident happened at Sheshagiri's residence in Tuni city in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. The accused fled the spot.

In the incident, the police has registered a case and further investigations are on.

"On Thursday morning, at around 6:30 am, a man dressed like a priest entered the house of TDP leader and former MP Seshagiri Rao Polnati and attacked him with a sharp weapon, injuring him. He immediately fled the spot. A case has been registered. The accused is absconding, and further investigations are underway," said the police.

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 14:33 [IST]