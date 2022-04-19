YouTube
    AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022 released: Direct link to download

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The AP SSC Hall ticket 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh. The same is available on the official website.

    The AP SSC public examination 2022 will held on April 27 between 9.30 am and 12.45 pm. All schools and principals have been advised to download the same school wise NR from the official website using their school login. The login would be the username, school code and password that is maintained by the school.

    The headmaster should give hall tickets to the students of their schools duly attested by them. In case of any mismatch regarding the image of the student, the headmaster shall affix the correct photo of the student on the hall tickets and provide to the student. The AP SSC Hall ticket 2022 is available on bse.ap.gov.in.

    Download AP SSC Public Exam notice 2022: https://www.bse.ap.gov.in/Downloads/HT - PRESSNOTE.pdf

    Direct link to download AP SSC hall ticket 2022: https://bse.ap.gov.in/sscadmissions/Account/Login.aspx

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 15:51 [IST]
    X