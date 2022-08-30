Communal clash breaks out during Ganesh procession in Vadodara, 13 detained

Jailer from Vadodara Central Jail file complaints against seven inmates for jumping 60-day parole

Vadodara, Aug 30: At least 13 people were detained by the Gujarat Police after clashes broke out in Vadodara during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on Monday night.

An FIR was registered at Vadodara city police station against members of both the sides on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly.

The members of the two communities pelted each other with stones after an argument broke out between them over some issue when the Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate Darwaza in the communally sensitive Mandvi locality. The incident took place at around 11.15 pm.

"People from the two communities started arguing with each other. The matter escalated with members from both groups hurling stones at each other. In the process, a glass on the main gate of a mosque was damaged," a police officer said.

No one was injured, he said. Thirteen people have been detained so far in this connection, he added.

The FIR was registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 336 (rash act endangering human life or personal safety).

Police presence in the area was enhanced and patrolling was being carried out to maintain law and order.

Reportedly, the situation is under control and peaceful and the crime branch is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 15:06 [IST]