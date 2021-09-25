Lake was broken due to heavy rain accured last night in Trichy district

Trichy, Sep 25: Due to the heavy rain last night in Trichy district in Manaparai lake was broken and the rain water flooded in to the residents who were nearby the lake.

Reports said that heavy rain occurred in Manaparai lasted for few hours.

After witnessing the heavy rainfall the water flooded in the roadside

A pond in Manaparai in Rajiv nagar was broken and the rain water started to flow in roads.

More than 500 residential area including Rajiv nagar, Indira nagar Sethurathinapuram, witness the flooded water in their homes.

The public who were residing in this area unfiltered the water from their houses.

Due to the unexpected lose damage the water floods in many area's where transport were affected.

The public who's were into office struggles to return to their respective places due to the water eroded in the roads.

The electricity was winded in the rain affected areas in Manaparai.

The main bustand witness like a pool with the rain water stagnated inclusive of the theatres which was nearby the bustand.

Public said that the water lodged in the roads made difficult to come to purchase the requirement of the general provisions.

They also said that a house in rajiv nagar was fully flooded with the water and the officials have turned to this area to drain out the stagnated water in the roads and the houses which were affected last night due to heavy rains and the broke out of the lake.

People from the affected area's urged the government to take measures to ensure their safety before the south west and north east monsoon hits the state.

