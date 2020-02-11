  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Warden beats 9-year-old boy for multiplication error; booked

    By
    |

    Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 10: A case has been registered against the warden of a boys hostel of a tribal school for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old boy for making mistake in the multiplication table, police said on Monday.

    As per a preliminary probe, it seems like the boy was beaten using a cleaning mop, they said, adding they were yet to arrest the warden, Anoop. The boy had complained to his parents about the incident.

    Warden beats 9-year-old boy for multiplication error; booked
    Representational Image

    "We were informed that a tribal boy was beaten in a brutal manner," police said.

    Gargi college molestation case: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe

    The 4th standard student told police that he was beaten up for making some mistake while answering some questions regarding the multiplication table.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    beating mistake police

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X