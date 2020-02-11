Warden beats 9-year-old boy for multiplication error; booked

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 10: A case has been registered against the warden of a boys hostel of a tribal school for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old boy for making mistake in the multiplication table, police said on Monday.

As per a preliminary probe, it seems like the boy was beaten using a cleaning mop, they said, adding they were yet to arrest the warden, Anoop. The boy had complained to his parents about the incident.

"We were informed that a tribal boy was beaten in a brutal manner," police said.

The 4th standard student told police that he was beaten up for making some mistake while answering some questions regarding the multiplication table.