Quality healthcare, life without fear: Kerala CM's wish on International Day of Girl Child

Thiruvananthapuram

pti-PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can:



- Enjoy equal rights

- Avail quality education

- Consume nutritious foods

- Access quality healthcare

- Earn and be independent

- Hold their heads high

- And live without fear



Happy #IDG2022 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 11, 2022

