    Nine dead, 38 injured in bus accident in Kerala's Palakkad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Palakkad, Oct 06: As many as nine people, including five students, were killed in a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district, police said on Thursday. The tourist bus was carrying students and teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Ernakulam district and was going to Ooty. The KSRTC bus was going towards Coimbatore.

    Locals at the site of the accident after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district
    Locals at the site of the accident after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district.

    According to reports, five students, a teacher and three KSRTC passengers were among killed in the accident. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, an officer of the Vadakkenchery police station told news agency PTI.

    Around 40 people were also injured in the crash, police said. The injured were rushed to Palakkad district hospital, Alathur Taluk Hospital, and a private hospital in Thrissur.

    Those undergoing treatment at the Palakkad district hospital: Muhammad Hashim (Pandalam), Manoj (Kallepulli), Praveen Varghese (Tiruppur), Vishnu (Muvatupuzha) and Abdul Rauf (Ponnani).Those undergoing treatment in Thrissur:Harikrishnan (22), Ameya (17), Ananya (17), Shraddha (15), Aneeja (15), Amrita (15), Tanushree (15), Hin Joseph (15), Janeema (15), Arun Kumar (38), Blesson (18), and Elsa (18).

