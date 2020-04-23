MG University Exam 2020 will resume on these dates

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 23: The MG University Exam 2020 will resume soon. More details are available on the official website.

It is now stated that the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kerala will resume the university exams from May 18, 2020. The sixth and fourth semester exams will be reinstated on May 18 and 19, 2020. The practical 1ams for the UG sixth and fourth semesters will be held in the respective colleges from May 25 and 28 respectively.

The fourth semester PG exam will begin on May 25 and the practical swill be from June 8, 2020. The second semester UG exams will commence in the second week of June and the practical exams will also be conducted in June.