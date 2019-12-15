  • search
    KSRTC driver held for sexually abusing 13-year-old daughter after being drunk

    Kollam, Dec 16: A driver of the Kerala State Transport Corporation was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter. Manoj (40) was arrested on a complaint by the district child-line authorities to whom.

    Representational Image

    "We got a complaint from the child-line in this regard. It seems like he used to sexually abuse the child after getting drunk.

    The child had told her mother about the incident after which it was brought to the notice of child line," the Investigating Officer told PTI.

    The man has been booked under the POCSO Act.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9:52 [IST]
