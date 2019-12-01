Kerala State Lottery Pooja Bumper Result: Full list of winning numbers

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 01: The Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-70 lottery result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The draw was be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 5 crore. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 10,000, 5,000, 5,000 and 1,000. The 8th prize is Rs 500. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/11/pooja-bumper-kerala-lottery-result-BR-70-today-30-11-2019.html.

Winning numbers;

First Prize: RI 332952 (KOTTAYAM)

Second Prize: NA 519045 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

VA 584416 (PALAKKAD)

RA 467898 (ALAPPUZHA)

TH 576552 (THRISSUR)

RI 578954 (ERNAKULAM)

Third Prize: NA 504452 (KOTTAYAM)

NA 564929 (ERNAKULAM)

VA 580307 (ERNAKULAM)

VA 794377 (ERNAKULAM)

RA 239833 (KASARGODE)

RA 422662 (KOZHIKKODE)

TH 473853 (PALAKKAD)

TH 592594 (WAYANAD)

RI 519932 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

RI 602272 (PALAKKAD)

Fourth Prize: 98424

Fifth Prize: 0222 0628 1399 2112 2512

2868 2983 3404 4929 5053

5153 5318 5577 6082 6092

6336 6711 6789 7145 7682

7721 7818 8023 8116 8578

8708 8848 8924 9870 9920

Sixth Prize: 0321 0370 0441 1483 1742

1907 2731 2968 3015 3239

3647 3712 4175 4470 4963

4971 5228 5834 5899 6163

6316 6486 6774 7736 7801

8568 8720 9118 9715 9958

Seventh Prize: 0129 0225 0617 0641 0758

0853 0909 1210 1337 1355

1389 1476 1550 1645 2018

2142 2515 2558 2635 2867

2943 2951 2960 3002 3220

3322 3327 3394 3496 3528

3530 3536 3548 3624 3755

3907 3976 4019 4050 4072

4134 4136 4347 4522 4528

4579 4588 4794 4874 4983

4986 5029 5112 5141 5207

5289 5310 5606 5664 5770

6030 6052 6105 6169 6353

6483 6499 6544 6709 6797

6844 6898 6974 6985 7058

7348 7405 7409 7484 7507

7613 7627 7679 7701 7836

7940 8154 8232 8395 8464

8642 8862 9126 9151 9287

9402 9522 9564 9572 9841

Eighth Prize: 0025 0049 0163 0214 0233

0235 0257 0261 0288 0494

0712 0860 0946 0954 0984

1110 1148 1296 1349 1366

1427 1668 1748 1863 1870

1943 1983 2048 2109 2244

2380 2503 2559 2632 2852

2942 3145 3221 3234 3340

3344 3482 3707 3851 4077

4283 4348 4502 4578 4600

4763 4844 5154 5205 5322

5425 5439 5553 5661 5737

5758 5860 6174 6226 6263

6381 6412 6703 6705 6717

6820 6853 7032 7094 7111

7136 7139 7242 7266 7325

7407 7413 7676 7803 7950

8141 8303 8305 8465 8609

8675 8682 8811 8990 9131

9132 9547 9763 9802 9858

Consolation Prize: NA 332952 VA 33295

RA 332952 TH 332952