Kerala State Lottery Pooja Bumper Result: Full list of winning numbers
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 01: The Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-70 lottery result has been declared. The result is available on the official website.
The draw was be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction.
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
The first prize is Rs 5 crore. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.
There is a consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 10,000, 5,000, 5,000 and 1,000. The 8th prize is Rs 500. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/11/pooja-bumper-kerala-lottery-result-BR-70-today-30-11-2019.html.
Winning numbers;
First Prize: RI 332952 (KOTTAYAM)
Second Prize: NA 519045 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
VA 584416 (PALAKKAD)
RA 467898 (ALAPPUZHA)
TH 576552 (THRISSUR)
RI 578954 (ERNAKULAM)
Third Prize: NA 504452 (KOTTAYAM)
NA 564929 (ERNAKULAM)
VA 580307 (ERNAKULAM)
VA 794377 (ERNAKULAM)
RA 239833 (KASARGODE)
RA 422662 (KOZHIKKODE)
TH 473853 (PALAKKAD)
TH 592594 (WAYANAD)
RI 519932 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
RI 602272 (PALAKKAD)
Fourth Prize: 98424
Fifth Prize: 0222 0628 1399 2112 2512
2868 2983 3404 4929 5053
5153 5318 5577 6082 6092
6336 6711 6789 7145 7682
7721 7818 8023 8116 8578
8708 8848 8924 9870 9920
Sixth Prize: 0321 0370 0441 1483 1742
1907 2731 2968 3015 3239
3647 3712 4175 4470 4963
4971 5228 5834 5899 6163
6316 6486 6774 7736 7801
8568 8720 9118 9715 9958
Seventh Prize: 0129 0225 0617 0641 0758
0853 0909 1210 1337 1355
1389 1476 1550 1645 2018
2142 2515 2558 2635 2867
2943 2951 2960 3002 3220
3322 3327 3394 3496 3528
3530 3536 3548 3624 3755
3907 3976 4019 4050 4072
4134 4136 4347 4522 4528
4579 4588 4794 4874 4983
4986 5029 5112 5141 5207
5289 5310 5606 5664 5770
6030 6052 6105 6169 6353
6483 6499 6544 6709 6797
6844 6898 6974 6985 7058
7348 7405 7409 7484 7507
7613 7627 7679 7701 7836
7940 8154 8232 8395 8464
8642 8862 9126 9151 9287
9402 9522 9564 9572 9841
Eighth Prize: 0025 0049 0163 0214 0233
0235 0257 0261 0288 0494
0712 0860 0946 0954 0984
1110 1148 1296 1349 1366
1427 1668 1748 1863 1870
1943 1983 2048 2109 2244
2380 2503 2559 2632 2852
2942 3145 3221 3234 3340
3344 3482 3707 3851 4077
4283 4348 4502 4578 4600
4763 4844 5154 5205 5322
5425 5439 5553 5661 5737
5758 5860 6174 6226 6263
6381 6412 6703 6705 6717
6820 6853 7032 7094 7111
7136 7139 7242 7266 7325
7407 7413 7676 7803 7950
8141 8303 8305 8465 8609
8675 8682 8811 8990 9131
9132 9547 9763 9802 9858
Consolation Prize: NA 332952 VA 33295
RA 332952 TH 332952