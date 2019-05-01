Kerala SSLC results 2019 to be out soon, details here

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanathpuram, May 01: The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website. According to a report published online, the evaluation process has been completed along with 90 per cent of tabulation process.

The Kerala State Education Board is likely going to declare the Kerala SSLC 2019 result in the first week of May. But till now no official announcement has been made yet. However, there are reports that the board is likely to declare it on May 8, 2019.

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream.

The results once declared will be available on examresults.net/kerala.

How to check Kerala SSLC results 2019:

Go to examresults.net/kerala

Click on the Kerala SSLC results 2019 link

Enter required details

Submit View results

Take a printout

The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will also be available at their official app, 'Saphalam' which is available for download from Google Playstore.

