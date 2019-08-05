Kerala PSC appointment order 2019 to be issued today

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 05: The Kerala PSC will hand over appointment orders today. More details are also available on the official website.

This time, the appointment order would not be given to candidates through the postal service. It has been decided that the appointment order would be given directly to the candidates.

The decision was taken after the Kerala Public Services Commission (PSC) received several complaints that the the orders sent by post were not reaching the candidates.

This led to the change in procedure.

The candidates who have been selected will receive the appointment order from the state, zonal or district offices. The letters will be handed over from August 5 2019 onwards.

Candidates will be intimate about the facility through SMS or telephone calls.

This facility would be inaugurated on Monday afternoon. The orders would be distributed from the HQ or zonal offices, which deal with the recruitment. The district offices will then distribute the appointment order.