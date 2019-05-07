Kerala Plus Two exam results 2019 to be declared tomorrow, time update

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 07: The Kerala Plus Two exam results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The students will also be able to check the results via the mobile application Saphalam 2019. The results would also be available on the Android App PRD Live.

Meanwhile the The Kerala SSLC results 2019 were declared yesterday. More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream. The plus two results will be declared tomorrow. The time is however yet to be confirmed. The results once declared will be available on keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Kerala Plus Two exam results 2019:

Go to keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check ELECTORS 13,34,665 6,43,939 MALE

6,90,695 FEMALE

31 TRANSGENDER + More Details