Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-169 today lottery result: Winning numbers soon

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 06: The Kerala Lottery Today Sthree Sakthi SS-169 today lottery result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw is being conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 200. The 8th prize is Rs 100. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The results are available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-01-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-276.html.