Kerala Lottery Today Results: Nirmal NR-114 Today Lottery results LIVE

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29: The Kerala Today Lottery Results Nirmal NR-114 Today lottery result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The live result will begin at 3 pm and the full result will be made available by 4 pm.

The draw will be held at the Gorkhy Bhavan Auditorium using a lottery machine.

The first prize is Rs 60 lakh, while the second is Rs 5 lakh. The third prize is Rs 1 lakh and there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize are Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The sixth prize is Rs 500 while the 7th is Rs 100.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala government Gazette surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Winner gets the prize money after 07 % plus 10% total 40% deduction.

The results once declared will be available on www.keralalotteryresult.net.