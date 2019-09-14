  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-413 Lottery result: Win Rs 1 crore

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14: The Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-413 Lottery

    Result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The ticket is priced at Rs 30. The draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The live results will begin at 3 pm and the full results will be made available at 4 pm.

    Kerala Lottery Today Karunya KR-413 Lottery result: Win Rs 1 crore

    The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    The first prize is Rs 1 crore. The second and third prizes are Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000 and 500. The 8th prize is Rs 100. The result once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-08 -08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-277.html

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala lottery results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue