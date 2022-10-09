YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kerala Guv, CM greet citizens on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9: Kerala Govenor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

    Kerala Guv, CM greet citizens on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

    The Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted that Khan said Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion and universal brotherhood should inspire people to perform deeds for the welfare of all. "Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: "Best wishes to the people of Kerala on #MiladESherif. "May Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion & universal brotherhood inspire us to perform genuine deeds for the welfare of all", he said:PRO, KeralaRajBhavan #miladunnabi2022," the Raj Bhavan tweeted.

    In Kerala, family finds leopard in well; rescue operation onIn Kerala, family finds leopard in well; rescue operation on

    Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood. "Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all," he said in his tweet and FB post.

    PTI

    Comments

    More thiruvananthapuram News  

    Read more about:

    kerala

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X