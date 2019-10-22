Direct link to check Calicut University 1st Sem BCom BBA, 4th SemMCJ result 2019

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22: The Calicut University 1st Sem BCom BBA, 4th Sem MCJ result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The candidates can check their results by entering their credentials. Candidates can also check the direct link that has been provided below to check the results.

Candidates can apply for revaluation or revivification of the results starting today until October 31 2019. The results are available on uoc.ac.in.

Direct link to check: http://www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php

How to check Calicut University 1st Sem BCom BBA, 4th Sem MCJ result 2019:

Go to uoc.ac.in

Click on your relevant result

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout