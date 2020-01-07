Direct link to check Kerala TET Result

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 07: The Kerala TET Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held on November 16 and 24 2019 and this test is an eligibility exam for teachers at the lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

The KTET was held in four papers. A candidate who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET,' the notice read. The result is available on https://ktet.kerala.gov.in.