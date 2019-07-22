  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to apply for Kerala SET: Admit card date announced

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 22: The Kerala SET will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The Kerala State Eligibility Test will be held on September 29 and the online registration will be open until July 27 2019.

    Direct link to apply for Kerala SET: Admit card date announced

    The SET would comprise two papers subject specific based on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. The exam will be held in 31 subjects. The pass mark for the qualifying exam is 48 for general category. It would be 45 marks and 40 marks for candidates belonging to the OBC category and differently abled/ SC/ ST category, respectively.

    The application fee is Rs 750. For OBC category and differently abled/ SC/ ST category, respectively, it is Rs 350. There is no age limit that has been prescribed. The admit card would be released on September 18. To apply online click on this link http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul19/.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala admit card

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue