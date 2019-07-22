Direct link to apply for Kerala SET: Admit card date announced

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, July 22: The Kerala SET will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

The Kerala State Eligibility Test will be held on September 29 and the online registration will be open until July 27 2019.

The SET would comprise two papers subject specific based on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. The exam will be held in 31 subjects. The pass mark for the qualifying exam is 48 for general category. It would be 45 marks and 40 marks for candidates belonging to the OBC category and differently abled/ SC/ ST category, respectively.

The application fee is Rs 750. For OBC category and differently abled/ SC/ ST category, respectively, it is Rs 350. There is no age limit that has been prescribed. The admit card would be released on September 18. To apply online click on this link http://lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul19/.