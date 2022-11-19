CBI Recruitment 2022 Out: Check salary, eligibility, and how to apply

'If I have nominated even one person using authority, I'll resign': Kerala governor on VC row

Bus carrying AP Sabarimala pilgrims met with accident in Kerala; at least 22 injured

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Prakash KL

Pathanamthitta, Nov 19: A bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident on Saturday Laha in Pathanamthitta in Kerala in which at least 20 have been injured including an 8-year-old boy.

The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned near Laha, according to news agency ANI.

All the travellers have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials said. Three persons, including the eight-year old boy suffered critical injuries and being treated at the Kottayam Medical College. 18 others are admitted to the general hospital and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.

Maldives: 9 Indians among 10 workers killed in fire accident

With the support of the locals, Police, Fire force personnel and motor vehicle department officials jointly carried out a swift rescue mission that reduced the gravity of the accident.

Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and ensured to make proper arrangements for the rescue operation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 14:19 [IST]