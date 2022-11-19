YouTube
    Bus carrying AP Sabarimala pilgrims met with accident in Kerala; at least 22 injured

    Pathanamthitta, Nov 19: A bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims met with an accident on Saturday Laha in Pathanamthitta in Kerala in which at least 20 have been injured including an 8-year-old boy.

    The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned near Laha, according to news agency ANI.

    A bus, carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra, met with an accident near Laha in Pathanamthitta.
    A bus, carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra, met with an accident near Laha in Pathanamthitta. Image courtesy: ANI

    All the travellers have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals, district administration officials said. Three persons, including the eight-year old boy suffered critical injuries and being treated at the Kottayam Medical College. 18 others are admitted to the general hospital and the rest at the community health centre at nearby Perinadu, they said.

    With the support of the locals, Police, Fire force personnel and motor vehicle department officials jointly carried out a swift rescue mission that reduced the gravity of the accident.

    Health Minister Veena George reached the spot and ensured to make proper arrangements for the rescue operation.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 14:19 [IST]
