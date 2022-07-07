YouTube
  • search
Trending Udaipur Murder Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thane: Decomposed body of 47-year-old man found in apartment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Jul 7: The decomposed body of a 47-year-old man was found inside an apartment in a housing society Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

    Local firemen got a call around 8.45 pm on Wednesday from the neighbour of the man, informing that the latter's house, located in a residential society on Ghodbunder Road, was locked and a foul smell was coming from it, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

    Thane: Decomposed body of 47-year-old man found in apartment

    The firemen rushed to the spot, broke open the main door of house and found the decomposed body of the man, Satishkumar Krishna Pillai, lying inside, he said.

    Mumbai rains: No respite from heavy showers; local trains delayedMumbai rains: No respite from heavy showers; local trains delayed

    The body was later sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

    The time and cause of the death were yet to be ascertained, he said.

    Comments

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    apartment thane maharashtra police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X