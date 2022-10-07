YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Dollar dreams: Auto driver gives 3 lakh and gets bag full of trash in exchange

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Oct 07: An autorickshaw driver from Bhandup in Mumbai has been cheated to the tune of Rs 3 lakh by five persons who allegedly promised him United States dollars in exchange, a Thane police official said on Friday.

    Jaiprakash Dubey had ferried one of the accused, a woman, in his three-wheeler to Navi Mumbai on June 2 and after striking a conversation, she told him she had US dollars for exchange, the police official said.

    Dollar dreams: Auto driver gives 3 lakh and gets bag full of trash in exchange

    "After the accused managed to convince Dubey through phone calls over several days, he gave her and her four associates Rs 3 lakh in exchange for a packet which they claimed contained 635 US dollar notes.

    Police rescues minor girl and a woman from prostitution racket in ThanePolice rescues minor girl and a woman from prostitution racket in Thane

    When he opened the packet, it contained bundles of scrap paper," he said. A cheating case was registered on Wednesday and efforts were on the nab the five accused, he added.

    Comments

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai dollar exchange thane

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X