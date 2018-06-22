The National Conference along with other parties today favoured the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and holding fresh polls, at an all-party meeting convened by Governor N N Vohra to discuss the situation in the state.

Vohra had called the meet to seek the opinion of political representatives on the governance of the state, which was placed under governor's rule earlier this week.

The National Conference (NC), National Panthers Party (NPP) and others favoured an immediate dissolution of the state assembly and to make the atmosphere conducive for holding early elections in the state.

According to political sources, former chief minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah urged upon the governor to take some confidence-building measures (CBMs) and ensure that there was zero-tolerance towards human rights violations.

Abdullah hoped to see an improvement in governance as the administration had come in hands of the governor.

"Since no political party has the numbers to form the government and no combination of political parties has staked claim for government formation, there is no option but to dissolve the assembly in order to prevent horse-trading and other such corrupt practices," Harsh Dev Singh of Panthers Party told reporters here.

"While PDP representative Dilawar Mir favoured continuation of the assembly and allowing the MLAs to work, the BJP remained silent on the issue," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir said there was "misrule" during the last three years of the PDP-BJP government, while merit was ignored which led to injustice among the youth.

He said the JKPCC also called for change in the administration so that officials were accessible to the common masses.

Mir said while the Congress favoured fresh polls, the party left the decision to the governor about the fate of the assembly which is in suspended animation.

Democratic Nationalist Party chief G H Mir said the main aim of the all-party meeting was to find ways to improve the situation in the state and all political parties gave inputs on how to do it.

"The governor sought cooperation of the political parties in improving the situation. The main concern was that the impression of the governor's rule being harsh needed to be countered," he said.

PDP supremo and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti met Vohra earlier in the day.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under governor's rule on June 20, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed as the BJP snapped its three-year-old alliance with the regional party citing "larger national interest" and "deteriorating security situation".

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said the governor held wide-ranging discussions with the political leadership on issues related to internal security, law and order, development, educational problems, the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, besides the political scenario in the state.

PTI

