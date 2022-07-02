YouTube
    Man throws acid at sweet shop after being refused food

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dumka, July 02: Seven people in Jharkhand's Dumka district were injured after one person allegedly attacked a sweetmeat stall with acid as its owner refused to give him food on credit, police said, news agency PTI reported.

    Man throws acid at sweet shop after being refused food
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred in Haripur village under Jermundi police station After the stall owner refused to give him food on credit, the accused went home and returned with acid which he threw inside the shop injuring seven people, police said.

    They were taken to a local hospital.

    A case has been registered in this regard on the statement of the stall owner, police said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:13 [IST]
    X