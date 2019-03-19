  • search
For Ranchi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Election code violation: FIR registered against Jayant Sinha

    By PTI
    |

    Ranchi, Mar 19: An FIR was registered against Union minister Jayant Sinha for allegedly violating the model code of conduct while addressing students at the convocation ceremony of a management institute here, police said on Tuesday.

    Sinha is the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and a BJP MP from Hazaribagh constituency in Jharkhand.

    Union minister Jayant Sinha
    Union minister Jayant Sinha

    "As per the direction by the district administration, the FIR was filed against Jayant Sinha yesterday (Monday) under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and under Section 123 of the People's Representation (PR) Act at the Khelgaon police station in Ranchi," a police officer said.

    [Model code of conduct comes in force from today]

    Addressing the students at IIM-Ranchi on Saturday, Sinha had allegedly sought their "blessings" for another five years, the officer said. All police stations have been asked to monitor violations pertaining to the model code of conduct, he said.

    [7 things about Model Code of Conduct that you must know]

    The polling will be held for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in four phases from April 29.

    PTI

    More ranchi News

    Read more about:

    jayant sinha model code of conduct

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue