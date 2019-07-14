AIIMS Jobs: 200 nursing officer jobs announced; Direct link to apply online for AIIMS nursing jobs

  • search
    Raipur, July 24: AIIMS nursing jobs have been announced and AIIMS Raipur has invited applications for 200 Nursing Officer vacancies on its official website. The last date to apply for AIIMS Raipur Nursing Officer jobs is July 21, 2019. AIIMS Nursing Officer online applications began on June 28, 2019, on AIIMS Raipur official website www.aiimsraipur.edu.

    AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment 2019 official notification, Exam, Recruitment process:

    Candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Examination. For more details about education qualification required, work ex, salary, please download the AIIMS Official job notification.

    AIIMS Raipur Nursing Officer jobs official notification in pdf: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for AIIMS Raipur Nursing Officer jobs: Click Here

    How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Jobs 2019:

    • Please visit www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.
    • On the top right side, there is an option called "Recruitment".
    • Under Recruitment option, click on "Vacancies".
    • In the list that appears, find "Advertisement for recruitment of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade-II) on direct recruitment basis in AIIMS, Raipur".
    • This page has both advertisement download link and link to apply. Click on "Link".
    • On this page, click on New Registration.
    • Fill all details and click on SUBMIT button.
    • You will get new Login Id and password.
    • Use new Login Id and Password and login.
    • Fill all details, follow instructions, and upload all your Documents in proper size as per mentioned.
    • Click on Pay Online for the payment process. Pay exam fee.
    • Print your Application form by clicking on the 'PRINT' button below.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
