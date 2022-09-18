With no active cases, Puducherry becomes 'Covid-free', says senior Health official

Puducherry schools to remain shut for a week due to viral fever

Puducherry

oi-Prakash KL

Puducherry, Sep 18: In view of rapid spread of viral fever, the education department in Puducherry and Karaikal has announced one-week holiday for schools, starting from September 17.

The classes form the 1st to 8th standard will remain closed as viral fever, which usually spreads during the rainy season, is spreading rapidly in Puducherry.

"In Puducherry for the last 10 days, more children are suffering from symptoms like fever, cough and cold. Its number is constantly increasing. Fever spreads from one person to another through the breath of children. It is especially prevalent in schools. Affected children can prevent this viral fever by staying at home, wearing face masks, maintaining personal distance, and washing hands frequently," ANI quoted Puducherry State Health Department Director Dr Sriramalu as saying.

Dasara holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed from Sep 26 to Oct 9

Following the suggestion from the health department, the School Education Department decided to shut schools for a week. "It is only a viral fever that usually comes during the rainy season and people need not panic," said Dr Sriramalu.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour special Outpatient and Inpatient Wards for Influenza has been set up at Government General Hospitals Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Enat, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 16:13 [IST]