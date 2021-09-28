Puducherry records 88 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death

Third wave? Over 20 children in Puducherry hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Pondycherry, Sep 28: 88 people have been diagnosed with corona infection in the last 24 hours in Pondicherry state, with one death .

In the last 24 hours in Pondicherry, a total of 88 people have been infected with the corona, including 55 in Pondicherry, 25 in Karaikal and 8 in Mahe.

There are currently 811 people receiving treatment in pondycherry .

The death toll in pondycherry has risen to 1,839 after one person died in Mahe in the last 24 hours due to the corona epidemic.

And so far 1,23,565 people in the state have recovered and returned home.

So far 1,26,215 people have been affected, according to the health department.

Before two days pondycherry witness more than 30 persons were affected in a single day now has raised to 88 persons has caused fear among the people in pondycherry.

The third wave of the covid was announced earlier that it may creep in the month of October the medical officials who were taking measures in terms of the vaccine now faces challenge after rapid never of cases increasing day by day.