  • search

Holy Ganges desecrated, woman gangraped on the banks of sacred river

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Patna, Oct 4: On the banks of India's most sacred river, a heinous crime was committed which is bound to shake the conscience of the society. In Patna district of Bihar, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped on the banks of river Ganga. Not only did the perpetrators commit loathsome crime, they also shot a video of it and shared it on the social media.

    The victim, who had come to take bath in the river for a religious ritual, was dragged out of the water and raped. The incident took place on Monday, but came to fore Tuesday after the video was widely shared on social media.

    Holy Ganges desecrated, woman gangraped on the banks of sacred river
    Representational Image

    Also Read | Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj charged with rape, hearing on Oct 30

    According to reports, the woman was dragged out of the river by a man named Shivpujan Mahto, a driver, and raped her along with others.

    The woman, in the video, can be seen pleading the accused to consider the sanctity place.

    Also Read | Jammu: Rape accused arrested after year-long hunt

    Confirming the incident, Patna senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said they have arrested two men, including Mahto and Vishal, who recorded the crime, reported HT.

    For More Patna News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    bihar rape patna ganga

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue