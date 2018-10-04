Holy Ganges desecrated, woman gangraped on the banks of sacred river

Patna, Oct 4: On the banks of India's most sacred river, a heinous crime was committed which is bound to shake the conscience of the society. In Patna district of Bihar, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped on the banks of river Ganga. Not only did the perpetrators commit loathsome crime, they also shot a video of it and shared it on the social media.

The victim, who had come to take bath in the river for a religious ritual, was dragged out of the water and raped. The incident took place on Monday, but came to fore Tuesday after the video was widely shared on social media.

Also Read | Self-styled godman Daati Maharaj charged with rape, hearing on Oct 30

According to reports, the woman was dragged out of the river by a man named Shivpujan Mahto, a driver, and raped her along with others.

The woman, in the video, can be seen pleading the accused to consider the sanctity place.

Also Read | Jammu: Rape accused arrested after year-long hunt

Confirming the incident, Patna senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said they have arrested two men, including Mahto and Vishal, who recorded the crime, reported HT.

For More Patna News, Click Here