Jammu: Rape accused arrested after year-long hunt

Jammu, Sep 30: A man, wanted in a rape case, was arrested from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir after a year-long hunt, police said on Sunday.

Surinder Singh, a resident of Kanchi Mohar in Rajouri district, was evading arrest after a rape case was lodged against him at a police station last year, a police official said.

[Jammu: Cops rescue 16-yr-old girl who was missing for 4 months, abductor arrested]

Singh was arrested by a special police team, which had specific information about his presence in Katra township of Reasi district on Saturday.

He was brought to Rajouri and lodged in a lock-up, the police official added.

To read more Jammu related news, click here

PTI