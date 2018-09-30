Jammu: Rape accused arrested after year-long hunt

For Quick Alerts
Jammu, Sep 30: A man, wanted in a rape case, was arrested from Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir after a year-long hunt, police said on Sunday.
Surinder Singh, a resident of Kanchi Mohar in Rajouri district, was evading arrest after a rape case was lodged against him at a police station last year, a police official said.
Singh was arrested by a special police team, which had specific information about his presence in Katra township of Reasi district on Saturday.
He was brought to Rajouri and lodged in a lock-up, the police official added.
PTI