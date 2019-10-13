Keep youself updated with latestPatna News
Direct link to check Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Madhyama exam result 2019
Patna, Oct 13: The Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Madhyama exam result 2019 has been declared.
The same is available on the official website.
21,620 students had appeared for the Bihar Madhyama Exam 2019. 17,232 students have cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for Bihar Madhyama Result 2019 is 93.55%.
The overall pass percentage of Boys was 94.10%. The pass percentage for the girls stood at 93.07%.
The results are available on bssbpat.com.
How to check Bihar Sanskrit Board Madhyama Exam result 2019:
- Go to bssbpat.com
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout