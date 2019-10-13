  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Patna Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Madhyama exam result 2019

    By
    |

    Patna, Oct 13: The Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Madhyama exam result 2019 has been declared.

    The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to check Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board Madhyama exam result 2019

    21,620 students had appeared for the Bihar Madhyama Exam 2019. 17,232 students have cleared the examination. The overall pass percentage for Bihar Madhyama Result 2019 is 93.55%.

    The overall pass percentage of Boys was 94.10%. The pass percentage for the girls stood at 93.07%.

    The results are available on bssbpat.com.

    How to check Bihar Sanskrit Board Madhyama Exam result 2019:

    • Go to bssbpat.com
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More PATNA News

    Read more about:

    bihar results

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue