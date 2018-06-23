Coterie of Congress leadership destroying party for its own benefit says former Congress MP

New Delhi: Amid recent controversies surrounding the Congress that has plagued the party and caused electoral debacles in the recent past, old guards in the Congress have held that the coterie around the Congress leadership has not only been responsible for such state of affairs of the party but has also driven committed workers away from the party to bring it to such a par. Committed workers were not paid any heed by the leadership.

Former national secretary of the Congress in-charge of Bihar and two-time former Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur Harikesh Bahadur Told OneIndia, "Congress leaders started the politics of personal benefits.

This has destroyed the organisation. I see around a dozen of such people being the reason behind the decline of the Congress who came here and started politics of prejudice and covetousness."

But his outburst has got nothing to do with him having any track with the BJP as he says in the same breath that he does not like the BJP as far as its ideology is concerned.

Harikesh Bahadur said that he took the matter of the gang working in the Congress to the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on several occasions but of no avail.

Actually she was so much under the influence of these people that she believed whatever the gang of these four-five people say to her and Uttar and Bihar being the worst victim.

He said, "They saw that the leadership of the Congress lacked political acumen so they surrounded them and made the leadership understand that the particular persons is worthless whom they did not like. They started feeding wrong information about the person to the leadership that the person is not good. In doing so many good Congress workers were thrown out of the system, who were its strength."

The former MP who represented Gorakhpur in the sixth and seventh Lok Sabha before it was represented by another Congressman Madan Pandey and becoming a pocket borough of Goraksh Peeth of Gorakhpur.

Harikesh Bahadur said, "Leadership of the Congress is with such people who don't have faith in value-based politics. The fundamental objective of the Congress... working style of the Congress was overpowered by people who did not believe in them and they started politics of prejudice."

He said that people who had good image before people and their behavior was better than those on the top were thrown out. This gang was working for its own interest which had the only interest that if the party is in power they must remain in the government and if the party is out of power then they must remain in the organisation.

Whatever the condition of the party is and even if the party is destroyed, they must remain in power.

"Actually when these leaders saw lack of leadership quality in the Congress they realized that this was the best suitable option for them. They can make leadership understand anything and tell anything and dependence of leadership increases on such people with the time so in such a scenario any institute suffers the loss so has been the Congress."

