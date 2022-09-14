They joined unconditionally: Goa CM on Congress leaders joining BJP

YouTube
    Panaji, Sep 14: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today said eight MLAs of Congress have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unconditionally.

    Addressing a press conference with state BJP chief Sadanant Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that BJP's strength in the 40-member Assembly has gone up to 28 with the eight new entrants from the Congress.

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

    The Chief Minister said eight of the 11 MLAs of Congress, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, have joined the BJP, news agency PTI reported.

    "With today's development, the BJP now enjoys the support of 33 MLAs (including two of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and three Independents). These Congress MLAs have joined the BJP without any conditions," Mr Sawant said.

    Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Mr Sawant said the "Congress chhodo yatra" has begun from Goa and exuded confidence that the BJP will win another Lok Sabha seat in Goa in the next elections.

    Of the two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, the BJP and the Congress represent one each.

    "In the 2024 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be re-elected with the support of more than 400 MPs," he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 15:55 [IST]
    X