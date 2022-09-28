Goa in fear as 'child kidnapping rumours' rise; Police assures 'no such trend'

Will break backbone of illicit trade, says Goa CM after the arrest of 3 main drug suppliers

Panaji

PTI

Panaji, Sep 28: The Goa Police have appealed to people in the state not to believe in rumours about attempts to kidnap children from schools, saying no such incidents have been reported.

The police made the appeal on Tuesday after a mob thrashed a man in Vasco town suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a minor boy.

Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a tweet said, "Some schools are issuing advisories on the basis of incidents of attempted kidnappings. It is clarified that no such incidents have been reported and there is no such trend."

"While it is important to take precaution we advise all to not believe in rumours as they might cause panic, he added.

The Vasco police said a mob attacked a man suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a boy.

"Apparently, the man is mentally unstable and he would be admitted to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (near Panaji) after getting proper court orders, a police official said.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 9:57 [IST]