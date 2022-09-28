YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Panaji Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Goa in fear as 'child kidnapping rumours' rise; Police assures 'no such trend'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Sep 28: The Goa Police have appealed to people in the state not to believe in rumours about attempts to kidnap children from schools, saying no such incidents have been reported.

    The police made the appeal on Tuesday after a mob thrashed a man in Vasco town suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a minor boy.

    Goa in fear as child kidnapping rumours rise; Police assures no such trend
    Goa Police have appealed to people in the state not to believe in rumours about attempts to kidnap children from schools

    Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a tweet said, "Some schools are issuing advisories on the basis of incidents of attempted kidnappings. It is clarified that no such incidents have been reported and there is no such trend."

    "While it is important to take precaution we advise all to not believe in rumours as they might cause panic, he added.

    Sonali Phogat case: CBI team in Goa for investigationsSonali Phogat case: CBI team in Goa for investigations

    The Vasco police said a mob attacked a man suspecting him to be involved in kidnapping a boy.

    "Apparently, the man is mentally unstable and he would be admitted to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (near Panaji) after getting proper court orders, a police official said.

    Comments

    More panaji News  

    Read more about:

    rumours kidnap children schools kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X