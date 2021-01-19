Goa city corporation elections postponed

YouTube
    Panaji, Jan 19: The Goa State Election Commission has again postponed the elections to the Panaji city corporation, 11 municipal councils, and bypolls in various village panchayats for three months.

    Earlier also, the elections, which were scheduled for October 18 last year, were postponed by the SEC for three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

    In a release issued on Monday, the SEC said the elections to 11 municipal councils, Corporation of the City of Panaji, bypolls towards of different village panchayats, and the election to the zilla panchayat constituency of Navelim (South Goa) are postponed for three months till April 2021, or the election date which may be determined by the commission.

    The release did not mention any reason for the postponement of the polls.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
